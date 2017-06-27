Baked bacon and egg “muffins” are a tasty twist on a breakfast burrito (weed recipe)

This is an easy breakfast that everyone adores. It looks like it was tons of trouble to make, but it’s a cinch. It’s really yummy with shredded Swiss cheese as well, and you can also substitute sautéed spinach for the bacon.

Chef’s notes: If the tortillas seem brittle, heat them in the microwave for 10 seconds to soften them. To bring the eggs to room temperature, place them in a bowl of tepid water for 20 minutes.

Weed recipe: Bacon and egg muffins

Yield: Serves 4

Ingredients

4 flour tortillas (6 inch, or 15 cm)

4 teaspoons (19 g) cannabutter, melted

1 cup (115 g) shredded cheddar cheese

4 strips of bacon, cooked and chopped

4 large eggs, at room temperature

Salt and black pepper

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 340°F (170°C).

2. Press the flour tortillas into 4 cups in a standard-size muffin pan. Brush the inside of the tortilla cups with the cannabutter.

3. Divide 3/4 cup (86 g) of the cheddar cheese among the tortilla cups. Top with the chopped bacon. Carefully break an egg into each tortilla cup. Top evenly with the remaining cheese. Sprinkle with salt and black pepper.

4. Bake until the eggs are set, about 10 minutes. Serve immediately.

This recipe is featured in “Cooking with Cannabis,” published by Quarry Books, and is available through Amazon.

