Steel-cut Oatmeal with the Works: Wake and bake in a wholesome way

Try to use the best-quality oatmeal you can afford because it really does make a difference. Steel-cut oats are nice and chewy. This is such a cozy way to start the day.

Chef’s tip: When I have leftover oatmeal, I make pancakes. Add an egg, a few splashes of milk, a bit of baking soda, and whatever spices you like to the oatmeal. Dollop the batter onto a griddle, and you have recycled one great breakfast into another.

The recipe calls for cannabutter so here’s how to make the best cannabutter in 7 easy steps

Oatmeal with the works

Serves 4

Ingredients

3¼ cups (765 ml) water

2 cups (160 g) steel-cut oats

Pinch of salt

4 teaspoons (19 g) cannabutter

1 banana, peeled and sliced

4 tablespoons (28 g) chopped pecans

4 tablespoons (30 g )chopped walnuts

2 tablespoons (20 g) dried cherries

2 tablespoons (40 g) honey

Instructions

1. In a large pot, bring the water to a boil. Add the oats and salt and gently simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and let rest, covered, for 2 minutes. Stir in the cannabutter.

2. Divide the oatmeal among four bowls and evenly top with the remaining ingredients.

Serve immediately.

cooking-with-cannabis-laurie-wolf-cookbook-cover

This recipe is featured in “Cooking with Cannabis,” published by Quarry Books, and is available through Amazon.

