Easy as Pie Vegetable Tart: Perfect for parties or giving leftovers a tasty new look

If you happen to have a piecrust in the fridge or freezer, perhaps an extra from when you made our infused pecan pie recipe, here’s a great recipe to use it up.

From sweet to savory, you can make this incredibly yummy vegetable tart that uses cannabis oil for a quick and light meal or turn it into a holiday hors d’oeuvres. From the same store-bought piecrust. Unless you make your own, and if that is the case, very impressive.

This is also a perfect way to use leftovers, and something as simple as baking it with shredded cheese, herbs and some roasted peppers and you are already onto something pretty delish.

Savory is as easy as pecan pie. Actually, easier. Check out your fridge, I’ll bet you could make some medicated magic of your own.

I am using Purple Kush for my baking and cooking these days. An old favorite, I can always count on it being a relaxing and pretty euphoric high. Great sleep, nothing hurts, and everything tastes pretty damn good. Which, of course is good news and bad.

Actually, if you have things like cucumbers, carrots and peppers in the house, munch on them; they will taste better than ever. And you won’t feel bad in the morning.

Cannabutter how-to: Make the best cannabutter in 7 easy steps

Easy as Pie Vegetable Tart

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

1-2 tablespoons flour

1 9-10 inch pie crust, store bought or home-made

2 tablespoons canna-olive oil

1⁄2 cup chopped scallions

1⁄2 cup chopped roasted red peppers

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1⁄4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1⁄4 cup crumbled feta cheese

Optional: crushed red pepper

Instructions

Heat oven to 340 degrees.

1. Dust your work surface with flour. Lightly roll out the piecrust.

2. Brush the crust with the canna-oil. Top with the vegetables followed by the cheese.

3. Bake until light golden brown and the cheese is melted, about 10-12 minutes.

What else do you feel like making? We’ve got our weed recipes sorted:

appetizers || entrees || desserts