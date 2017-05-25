Homemade caramel coffee recipe: Pre-packaged cannabis coffee drinks are great, but this is better

Start your day with a special addition to your morning brew: canna-caramel.

If you like a little spice, top this marijuana-infused coffee with a sprinkling of cayenne pepper or a pure ground chile powder, such as ancho. It’s a nice change of pace.

This coffee is also yummy served iced.

Caramel cannabis coffee

Yield: Serves 2

Ingredients

2 cups (475 ml) hot brewed coffee

1 cup (235 ml) sweetened condensed milk

1 tablespoon (15 g) brown sugar

2 teaspoons cannabutter

2 tablespoons (28 g) chopped toffee chocolate bar

Unsweetened cocoa powder or ground cinnamon

Instructions

1. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine the coffee, condensed milk, brown sugar and cannabutter and cook for 10 to 12 minutes, stirring occasionally.

2. Carefully pour into a blender. Process for 1 to 2 minutes.

3. Divide between 2 heatproof glasses or mugs. Sprinkle with the toffee bits and dust with cocoa, cinnamon — or both.

Cannabutter how-to: Make the best cannabutter in 7 easy steps

This recipe is featured in “Cooking with Cannabis,” published by Quarry Books, and is available through Amazon.

