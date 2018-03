Use of CBD oil by prescription approved by Idaho House bill

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s House has advanced a bill allowing residents to use oil extracted from cannabis plants in staunchly anti-marijuana Idaho as long as the product is prescribed by a licensed practitioner.

If approved, Idahoans seeking to use the oil for medical purposes for themselves or their minor children would have to apply to the Idaho Board of Pharmacy for a cannabidiol registration card.

Cannabidiol, otherwise known as CBD oil, comes from cannabis but contain little or no THC.

Currently, 18 states allow use of “low THC, high cannabidiol (CBD)” products for medical reasons in limited situations or as a legal defense.

Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter vetoed similar legislation in 2015 that would have allowed children with severe forms of epilepsy to use CBD oil.

House members on Wednesday passed the measure on a 59-11 vote. It must now pass the Senate before it can head to the governor’s desk.