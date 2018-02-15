Mountain county in Colorado seeks to codify caucus stance on marijuana

Pitkin County commissioners took the first step Wednesday toward officially incorporating into law the differing views on marijuana represented by each caucus in the county.

With the exception of the Snowmass-Capitol Creek Caucus, each caucus has until July 15 to inform county officials whether it wants to allow retail or medical marijuana stores, grow operations and edibles-production facilities in its respective area.

After July 15, those individual neighborhood views will be incorporated into an ordinance codifying those stances, commissioners decided.

The Snowmass-Capitol Creek Caucus was excluded at the suggestion of Commissioner Steve Child because members already said they would allow marijuana grow operations under a special review, but not retail or edibles-production facilities. The prohibition against issuing marijuana licenses in that area expires today.

