178 fake IDs taken since January 2017 from Breckenridge marijuana shops

Breckenridge pot shops are a bad place to try your luck with a fake ID, but plenty of underage tourists still haven’t gotten the memo.

There have been 178 fake ID cases originating from Breckenridge marijuana shops since Jan. 2017, according to the town’s municipal court. The numbers vary widely month-to-month, from just 14 in March to as many as 44 last April.

“It’s a lot,” said town clerk Helen Cospolich. “They come and go kind of in waves, and certainly there are more during the ski season and especially spring break.”

Those numbers don’t even include suspects under the age of 18, who are diverted to Summit County Court per a decades-old local policy to streamline the justice system.

Read the full story at SummitDaily.com