Aspen to get two new marijuana shops competing in Durant Mall

Aspen’s Wild West of marijuana shops is about to get wilder.

Two established purveyors of cannabis — Euflora, based in the Denver area, and The Green Joint out of Glenwood Springs with spots along Interstate 70 stretching to Grand Junction — are seeking the Local Licensing Authority’s permission to open and operate stores in Aspen.

With the authority’s blessing — a meeting is set for May 1 — the shops will be competing neighbors in the Durant Mall, home to the Great Western Grog Shop, Jour De Fete and other retailers and businesses.

The Green Joint will start from scratch in Aspen, setting up shop in a 717-square-foot space facing Durant Avenue, co-owner Dan Sullivan said Thursday.

“We’ve actually had our eyes on Aspen for several years now,” said Sullivan, who holds an equal 43.9 percent ownership with his wife, Cheryl. Barbara Paarz of Twin Lakes owns the remaining 12.2 percent. “It’s difficult to find the right place with the right price, and we feel we were able to find that.”

