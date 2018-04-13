DENVER — The Colorado House overwhelmingly passed an amendment that would allow school officials to administer medical marijuana to students.

Quintin’s Amendment, named for 9-year-old Quintin Lovato, of Gypsum, passed with 48-16, Thursday morning, April 12.

“I’ve never seen Quintin smile so much as he did this morning when I told him,” said Hannah Lovato, Quintin’s mom.

The amendment now moves to the state Senate.

“It’s crazy. It’s all happening so fast,” Hannah said.

Colorado lawmakers passed Jack’s Law last year, allowing a parent or caregiver to come to the school and administer a dose of medical marijuana to their student. Quintin’s Amendment to that law would allow school nurses and designated personnel to give Quintin and others like him their cannabis-based medications.

Read the full story at VailDaily.com