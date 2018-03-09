PHOTOS: Texas father who treated autistic daughter with marijuana will maintain guardianship

The Zartler family of Richardson, Texas, decided last year they had a shot at being the “poster children” who could persuade state lawmakers to legalize medical marijuana for autism patients.
Their advocacy for the medicine that abates their 18-year-old autistic daughter’s dangerous bouts of self-abuse landed them in a courtroom fighting for their parental rights.
Last week Dallas County Probate Court Judge Brenda Hull Thompson ruled that Mark and Christy Zartler were fit guardians of their daughter Kara, and AP photographer David Woo was with the family in their home as they prepared for the hearing and in the courtroom when a ruling in their favor was made.
