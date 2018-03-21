GYPSUM — Nine-year-old Quintin Lovato loves baseball. He wants to enjoy life normally, but his medical conditions are hurdles that he sometimes cannot get over without help.

Quintin, a third-grader from Gypsum, is living with epilepsy and Tourette’s syndrome. That means his family is, too.

The family found relief in a cannabis oil called Haleigh’s Hope. If Quintin takes it three times a day, as his doctor has prescribed, then his physical and vocal tics are vastly improved and his grand mal seizures largely disappear.

Quintin’s parents, Hannah and Ron Lovato, have four other children and must both work, Hannah Lovato said. They take care of Quintin’s morning and evening doses, but he sometimes misses his midday dose because he’s at school and they’re on the job.

Read the full story at VailDaily.com

This slideshow requires JavaScript.