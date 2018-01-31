New Mexico woman arrested for allegedly giving infused candy to daughter

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — A southern New Mexico woman is facing charges after authorities say she gave her 13-year-old daughter marijuana candy.

The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Sylvia Rubio was arrested following an investigation that began in November.

According to a criminal complaint, Rubio’s daughter took chocolates containing marijuana to school but was confronted by the school principal.

Rubio told detectives a homeopathic doctor suggested she give her daughter edible medical marijuana to ease her anxiety.

A drug test on the girl child found the psychoactive constituent of cannabis in her system.

Rubio is charged with child abuse and of distribution of marijuana to a minor.

It was not known if she had an attorney.