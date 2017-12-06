A true boatload of weed: 6 tons seized on Mediterranean Sea near Greece

ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities say they have seized more than six tons of processed cannabis from a tugboat in the Mediterranean Sea and arrested the vessel’s six Syrian crew members.

A Merchant Marine Ministry statement said the Andreas was intercepted about 50 miles south of the island of Crete and boarded by special harbor police forces on Tuesday.

The ministry says the Greek officers fired warning shots to stop the tugboat after the crew allegedly ignored orders to change course, but no injuries were reported.

The statement issued Wednesday says the boat was taken to a port on Crete, where a search has so far uncovered 6.2 tons of marijuana.

It says French customs authorities and the European Union border agency, Frontex, cooperated in the operation.

In recent months, there have been multiple seizures of cannabis from nautical vessels in the Mediterranean.