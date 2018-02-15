Nebraska police find 70 lbs. of marijuana when woman falls asleep in car at gas station

CHADRON, Neb.– Authorities say a woman was arrested after an estimated $500,000 worth of marijuana was found in her car at a northwest Nebraska convenience store.

Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino says two officers were sent to the Chadron store Wednesday to check a driver asleep in a car next to one of the gas pumps.

Lordino says one of the officers spotted what he believed was a methamphetamine pipe and soon gained the woman’s permission to search. He discovered what he suspected was meth.

The chief says the officers stopped looking for drugs until a warrant could be obtained. He says their search turned up nearly 70 pounds (32 kilograms) of pot and nearly $6,800 after the warrant was granted.

Online records don’t yet show that the woman’s been formally charged.