Nebraska woman arrested after offering to sell marijuana on Snapchat

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — A 19-year-old Nebraska woman is facing several charges after Beatrice Police responded to her social media post offering to sell marijuana.

Beatrice Police Sergeant Jay Murphy says an officer saw the 19-year-old woman’s post on Snapchat that showed her holding a large plastic bag with a green substance.

Police found the 19-year-old with two other teens Saturday night. They were sitting inside two vehicles, which officers said smelled of marijuana.

The 19-year-old who posted about selling drugs had two bags of marijuana. She is facing several charges including selling marijuana and using a juvenile to help distribute drugs.

The 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl who were with the woman are facing drug possession charges, and the 17-year-old has been charged with helping sell the marijuana.