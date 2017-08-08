Public support for medical and recreational marijuana legalization hits all-time high

An increasing number of Americans are in favor of national legalization of recreational and medical marijuana, and few support a federal crackdown in states that have legalized marijuana for either purpose.

A new Quinnipiac poll released August 3 reported that medical marijuana in particular has broad support: 94 percent of Americans support “allowing adults to legally use marijuana for medical purposes if their doctor prescribes it,” up from 93 percent 5 months ago, and up 5 points in the last year.

Non-medicinal marijuana is growing in support as well, with 61 percent agreeing that “the use of marijuana should be made legal in the United States,” up from 59 percent in February 2017, and up 10 points since December 2012.

In his letters to governors of states that have legalized recreational marijuana last week, Attorney General Jeff Sessions cited “our country’s concerns with marijuana” as something said “federal and state governments should work together to address.”

But only 20 percent of Americans surveyed by Quinnipiac support “government enforcing federal laws against marijuana in states that have already legalized medical or recreational marijuana.” This is down from 23 percent in February, the first time the enforcement action question was asked.

The age group most in favor of legalization is 35-49 year-olds, 77 percent of whom support national legalization, and medical marijuana at 97 percent. Only 42 percent of those 65 and older support general legalization, but 92 percent of this age group supports medical marijuana.

A political party line divide on the issue continues, with only 37 percent of Republicans supporting legalization, while 70 percent of Democrats and 67 percent of Independents support it.

90 percent of Republicans support allowing medical marijuana however, up 5 points from February, and up 9 points from June 2016.

84 percent of Democrats oppose enforcement of federal laws in states where marijuana has been legalized, while 59 percent of Republicans and 77 percent of Independents oppose such a move.

The poll was conducted with 1,125 voters via landlines and cell phones from July 27 – August 1, with a margin of error of +/- 3.4 percentage points.

Break-out of responses by age, party, gender, college degree

Do you think that the use of marijuana should be made legal in the United States, or not?

Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Women Yes 61% 37% 70% 67% 64% 59% No 33 58 23 29 32 34 DK/NA 5 5 7 4 4 7 AGE IN YRS.............. 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ White Non-white Yes 71% 77% 56% 42% 60% 65% No 21 21 38 52 35 29 DK/NA 7 3 6 7 5 6 Yes No DK/NA Aug 03, 2017 61 33 5 Apr 20, 2017 60 34 6 Feb 23, 2017 59 36 5 Jun 06, 2016 54 41 5 Dec 05, 2012 51 44 5

Do you support or oppose allowing adults to legally use marijuana for medical purposes if their doctor prescribes it?

Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Women Support 94% 90% 95% 96% 95% 94% Oppose 4 7 4 3 5 4 DK/NA 1 2 1 1 - 2 AGE IN YRS.............. 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ White NonWhite Support 93% 97% 96% 92% 95% 93% Oppose 5 3 4 5 4 6 DK/NA 2 - - 3 1 1 Supp Opp DK/NA Aug 03, 2017 94 4 1 Apr 20, 2017 94 5 1 Feb 23, 2017 93 6 1 Jun 06, 2016 89 9 2

Would you support or oppose the government enforcing federal laws against marijuana in states that have already legalized medical or recreational marijuana?

White w/ College Degree Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Support 20% 34% 14% 18% 23% 17% 17% 24% Oppose 75 59 84 77 73 77 78 70 DK/NA 5 8 2 5 4 6 5 6 AGE IN YRS.............. 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ White Non-white Support 21% 13% 20% 26% 21% 18% Oppose 75 83 78 63 74 79 DK/NA 4 3 1 11 6 3 Supp Opp DK/NA Aug 03, 2017 20 75 5 Apr 20, 2017 21 73 6 Feb 23, 2017 23 71 6