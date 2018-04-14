Here are the occupations that use the most cannabis in Colorado

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released a study that lists the occupations in which marijuana use is the most common.

In a group of 10,169 adults in the state, 14.6% self-reported current marijuana use.

On the top of that list? Not surprising for anyone who has worked in these industries: food services took the number one space with 30.1% prevalence of current marijuana use, followed by artists at number two with 28.3%.

The study looked at the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System data from 2014 and 2015. It was authored by Roberta Smith, Katelyn E. Hall, Paul Etkind, Mike Van Dyke and is the first study of its kind to use BRFSS data to describe self-reported marijuana use in occupations.

Here’s the percentage of marijuana users among Colorado eligible adults, ranked by industry:

Accommodation and Food Services – 30.1%

Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation – 28.3%

Other Services (except Public Administration) – 20.9%

Construction – 19.7%

Real Estate, Rent, Lease – 19.6%

Retail Trade – 18.9%

Administration, Support, Waste Management, and Remediation Services – 18.8%

Information – 18.2%

Manufacturing – 16.3%

Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing/Hunting – 14.4%

Professional, Scientific, Technical Services – 14%

Finance and Insurance – 13.5%

Management of Companies and Enterprises – 13.1%

Wholesale Trade – 11.4%

Transport and Warehousing – 10.2%

Health Care and Social Assistance – 7.4%

Education – 5.8%

Public Administration – 5.8%

Utilities – 5.8%

Mining, Oil and Gas – 5.2%

The study also broke down the use by race, age and sex. Out of 10,169:

5,138 were male

5,031 were female

625 were ages 18-25

1,251 were ages 26-34

8,187 were older than 35

7,823 were white

259 were black

1,416 were multiracial

270 were Hispanic