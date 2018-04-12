Everyone knows millennials love marijuana.

Now, a handful of polls by The Tylt back up that claim — and the numbers are staggering.

In a study which polled over 6,000 millenial-aged users, 84% believe marijuana should be legalized.

Other cannabis-related findings from the The Tylt:

The Tylt is an app and website that claims to be “the largest and fastest growing social polling and opinion platform among millennials” and it has made culture waves in its polls since its creation in 2011.

