Snoop Dogg, Migos will perform in Denver on 4/20

Snoop Dogg just can’t spend the 4/20 holiday away from Colorado.

Snoop’s Wellness Retreat returns to the Mile High City on April 20, 2018.

The all-ages show at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre will co-headline Migos and feature Lil Pump — and Snoop is promising more special guests to be announced.

The four-city tour plays an “early show” with doors opening at 4 p.m. in Denver. Then, Snoop and the crew jet to Las Vegas to play a “late show” at Drai’s Beachclub & Nightclub. The Wellness Retreat hits Washington and Oregon the following day, April 21.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, March 10 at 10 a.m. MST.

Find out more at MerryJane.com