A cannabis health and wellness fair is coming to Denver

The Colorado cannabis industry’s effort to corner the wellness market is expanding with the April debut of a cannabis health fair in Denver.

RiNo Cares: Cannabis Health and Wellness Fair is coming to Cultivated Synergy event center at 2901 Walnut Street on April 15, 2018. The free event restricted to those 21 and older will offer health screenings, medical marijuana care provider registrations, healthy cooking demonstrations, panels for industry discussions, locally made products and even creative demonstrations, organizers say.

“We’re very excited to bring the first Cannabis Health and Wellness Fair to Denver,” said Jared Penman, owner of RiNo Supply Company, in a press release. His medical marijuana dispensary has been practicing community engagement since opening in 2009. This event is its most ambitious #RinoGivesBack project yet.

“As the medicinal benefits of cannabis continue to be researched and proven,” said Penman, “we are looking forward to providing a platform and forum for experts and the public to learn more about cannabis and its myriad of uses.”

The fair’s panel will include Dr. Michele Ross, Ph.D., founder and Executive Director of the Denver-based IMPACT Network, Marty Otañez, Ph.D and Associate Professor of Anthropology at the University of Colorado Denver, Jordan Helene Person, a business owner and the Executive Director of the Denver chapter of NORML, Jeff Campbell, a spoken word artist and activist, and a two-part culinary demonstration by chef J. McCoy.

In its most utilitarian offering, the fair will offer free health care screenings for people who wish to apply for medical cannabis cards. Dr. Ronald Frenkel, a clinical doctor who will be on the panel, will also be available to meet with attendees who seek their medical card. If you’re one of them, organizers caution you to bring $80 cash and a valid Colorado driver’s license or form of ID. Of the $80 amount, half will be donated to support veterans.

The fair is ages 21-and-up and is a non-consumption event. It will be held Sunday, April 15, 2018, from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Find more information and a full list of panel speakers here.