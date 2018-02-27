Saliva tests to screen drivers for marijuana proposed in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. — A bill that would allow police to test a driver’s saliva for marijuana is being considered by Vermont lawmakers as the state prepares to legalize the drug.

The roadside saliva test would not determine whether a driver was impaired, but motorists who test positive could be asked to submit to a blood test.

Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Thomas Anderson says screening saliva would be quicker than blood tests, which require a warrant and a trip to the hospital.

The Vermont chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union says the bill would punish drivers who have small amounts of marijuana in their systems but are not impaired.

The Burlington Free Press reports the bill has been approved by the House Transportation Committee and is being reviewed by the judiciary committee.