Girl Scout troop spurs Colorado’s first city ban on smoking tobacco or weed in vehicles with minors

What started off last spring as an effort by an Aurora Girl Scout troop to take on a social service project turned into passage Monday of Colorado’s first ban on smoking in a vehicle while children under 18 are inside.

The Aurora City Council passed the measure on a razor-thin 6-5 vote, putting smokers and drivers in the city of 360,000 on notice that tobacco or marijuana smoking and vaping while a minor is along for the ride could result in mandatory community service — or even a $150 fine.

Looking on from the audience Monday night were the five 13-year-old girls of Troop 60789, who never thought an idea they first kicked around in May to earn their Silver Award — the Girl Scouts’ second-highest honor — might result in real on-the-ground change.

