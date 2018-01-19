The Cannabist People’s Choice Awards 2017 results: Consumables

Published:
Jan 19, 2018, 2:17 pm • Updated: Jan 19, 2018, 3:32 pm
By
Polly Washburn , The Cannabist Staff
The people have spoken! Presenting The Cannabist People’s Choice Awards 2017.
We asked you to vote for your favorite cannabis consumables, people and places for 2017. As we’ve had a little excitement in the weed world in January (
looking at you, Jeff Sessions), it’s taken us a little longer than we expected to tally the votes, so we thank you for your patience.
But without further delay, here are the best strains, edibles and vapes, according to The Cannabist’s esteemed readers.
Favorite Strain
GG#4 strain, grown in Colorado. (Vince Chandler, The Denver Post)
1. GG #4
The strain formerly known as Gorilla Glue is beloved by Cannabist readers.
Voters said:
Clear headed and focused high to start, finishing with a full body relaxation while still being alert and not tired
Long lasting high
Excellent hybrid
I love the quality and the “high” Its amazing and my go to bud
Great trichome presentation, and the best high in the business
2. Blue Dream
Get out of my dreams, and into my bong.
Voters said:
Great clearheaded buzz
Packs such a wallop through a vaporizer
Smooth and friendly
Well balanced for chronic pain daytime use
Smooth, easy high, very mellow
Light energizing buzz
Feels like a dream. Smooth high.
3 (tie) Girls Scout Cookies
Sure, this sounds like another strain ripe for a lawsuit, but a cease and desist order won’t stop our readers from smoking it.
Voters said:
Good sativa high; easy to smoke
Great productive high. It never let me down!
Durban Poison
This strain is surprisingly popular despite its branding.
Voters said:
Perfect day high, energizing but not jittery
It’s the most clear-headed and functional sativa I’ve found that can give me energy without making my mind race.
Peppery Flavor — nice energetic high
Energizing and clear-headed sativa
Favorite Vape
Nexus from Qloudup
1. Nexus by Qloudup
Three atomizers/coils to choose from, plus USB charging, make this a go-to personal vape for many readers.
Voters said:
Amazing taste and flavor. Functions perfectly.
Smooth smoking experience. Sleek design
Easy to use and super easy to clean
The atomizers and the three different heat settings make it super simple and efficient to use.
Gives u nice smooth rips and keeps the flavor
Looks awesome and hits consistently
Good vape flow, long heating cycles, used it for a year — carried in pocket — good and durable.
I like the three “speeds” and it seems to deliver the product better than others I have used.
Fat clouds off the dual quartz
2. PAX3 by Pax
Voters said:
Discreet, simple to use, effective.
Sleek, small but not too small, wide tube/hole for inhaling.
Easy to use and clean with dry herb
Smooth smoking…no coughing
The live resin format is amazingly effective.
Super easy to use, great clouds and games!
3. PRISM+ by KandyPens
Voters said:
Hits great. Uses a lightning port to charge so I can use the same charger as my Iphone
It feels great!
It delivers very tasty clouds
It’s very comfortable in hand…
It’s very easy to operate
This pen has no draw resistance so using it is as easy as breathing in
Favorite Edible
Wana’s fruit sour gummies (Vince Chandler, The Denver Post)
1. Wana Gummies
Colorado-based Wana brands came out on top. Did you catch our interview with Nancy Whiteman, co-founder of Wana on the Cannabist Show?
Voters said:
The effect is amazing
The only edible I like to eat before a particularly difficult workout.
Because they are awesome?
They taste just like each flavor they do and they’re the perfect for dosing
They are soft and don’t stick to my teeth
Consistently dosed, the flavors are amazing, can’t taste any hash. Heck yeah.
The 10/10 THC/CBD effect is like no other edible I have eaten. Very comfortable.
Gluten free and vegan ingredients, yummy, sweet and sour deliciousness
They make the music sound awesome
Yummy flavor. Good elevation. Consistent.
Flavor is 100 so is the high
2 (tie) Canyon Cultivation ChewITs
Voters said:
Amazing flavor!
Great taste, great vibe.
Consistency
Micro-dosing with 2.5mg is awesome
Flavor and efficacy is the best!
Yummy
Perfect buzz
I like the microdosing. I can eat more than just one they taste delicious.
and . Incredibles’ Gummies/Chews
We interviewed the Incredibles Founder and President Bob Eschino on the Cannabist Show as well.
Voters said:
These are the most flavorful and consistent gummies
Perfect high
Absolutely amazing in flavor and I’m medicated properly each dose
Made with organic fruit juice! Plus, 1:1 ratio
Best tasting gummy, barely taste the cannabis oil.
They’re just like dots!
Fast, consistent, tasty
Always on point and mg dosage is always the same
So much goodness in little delicious bites
Honorable mention: a few people weighed in to say that their own homemade edibles are their faves!
The Cannabist has everything you need to keep on cooking:
How to make cannabutter No, seriously, this is the best cannabutter recipe in America
How much is enough? The effects are different for everybody. 8 tips for getting the right dose
Calculating THC dosage: Here’s a how-to for determining serving sizes for home recipes
Readers Choice for Budtender and Dispensary will be announced next week!
Polly joined The Cannabist in December 2016 as a digital producer. She has been creating print, web and video content for a couple of decades. She returned to her home town of Denver in 2012 after living in eleven other cities in four countries, and...