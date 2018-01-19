The Cannabist People’s Choice Awards 2017 results: Consumables

The people have spoken! Presenting The Cannabist People’s Choice Awards 2017.

We asked you to vote for your favorite cannabis consumables, people and places for 2017. As we’ve had a little excitement in the weed world in January (looking at you, Jeff Sessions), it’s taken us a little longer than we expected to tally the votes, so we thank you for your patience.

But without further delay, here are the best strains, edibles and vapes, according to The Cannabist’s esteemed readers.

Favorite Strain

1. GG #4

The strain formerly known as Gorilla Glue is beloved by Cannabist readers.

Voters said:



Clear headed and focused high to start, finishing with a full body relaxation while still being alert and not tired

Long lasting high

Excellent hybrid

I love the quality and the “high” Its amazing and my go to bud

Great trichome presentation, and the best high in the business

2. Blue Dream

Get out of my dreams, and into my bong.

Voters said:

Great clearheaded buzz

Packs such a wallop through a vaporizer

Smooth and friendly

Well balanced for chronic pain daytime use

Smooth, easy high, very mellow

Light energizing buzz

Feels like a dream. Smooth high.

3 (tie) Girls Scout Cookies

Sure, this sounds like another strain ripe for a lawsuit, but a cease and desist order won’t stop our readers from smoking it.

Voters said:

Good sativa high; easy to smoke

Great productive high. It never let me down!

Durban Poison

This strain is surprisingly popular despite its branding.

Voters said:



Perfect day high, energizing but not jittery

It’s the most clear-headed and functional sativa I’ve found that can give me energy without making my mind race.

Peppery Flavor — nice energetic high

Energizing and clear-headed sativa

Favorite Vape

1. Nexus by Qloudup

Three atomizers/coils to choose from, plus USB charging, make this a go-to personal vape for many readers.

Voters said:

Amazing taste and flavor. Functions perfectly.

Smooth smoking experience. Sleek design

Easy to use and super easy to clean

The atomizers and the three different heat settings make it super simple and efficient to use.

Gives u nice smooth rips and keeps the flavor

Looks awesome and hits consistently

Good vape flow, long heating cycles, used it for a year — carried in pocket — good and durable.

I like the three “speeds” and it seems to deliver the product better than others I have used.

Fat clouds off the dual quartz

2. PAX3 by Pax

Voters said:

Discreet, simple to use, effective.

Sleek, small but not too small, wide tube/hole for inhaling.

Easy to use and clean with dry herb

Smooth smoking…no coughing

The live resin format is amazingly effective.

Super easy to use, great clouds and games!

3. PRISM+ by KandyPens

Voters said:

Hits great. Uses a lightning port to charge so I can use the same charger as my Iphone

It feels great!

It delivers very tasty clouds

It’s very comfortable in hand…

It’s very easy to operate

This pen has no draw resistance so using it is as easy as breathing in

Favorite Edible

1. Wana Gummies

Colorado-based Wana brands came out on top. Did you catch our interview with Nancy Whiteman, co-founder of Wana on the Cannabist Show?

Voters said:

The effect is amazing

The only edible I like to eat before a particularly difficult workout.

Because they are awesome?

They taste just like each flavor they do and they’re the perfect for dosing

They are soft and don’t stick to my teeth

Consistently dosed, the flavors are amazing, can’t taste any hash. Heck yeah.

The 10/10 THC/CBD effect is like no other edible I have eaten. Very comfortable.

Gluten free and vegan ingredients, yummy, sweet and sour deliciousness

They make the music sound awesome

Yummy flavor. Good elevation. Consistent.

Flavor is 100 so is the high

2 (tie) Canyon Cultivation ChewITs

Voters said:

Amazing flavor!

Great taste, great vibe.

Consistency

Micro-dosing with 2.5mg is awesome

Flavor and efficacy is the best!

Yummy

Perfect buzz

I like the microdosing. I can eat more than just one they taste delicious.

and Incredibles’ Gummies/Chews.

We interviewed the Incredibles Founder and President Bob Eschino on the Cannabist Show as well.

Voters said:

These are the most flavorful and consistent gummies

Perfect high

Absolutely amazing in flavor and I’m medicated properly each dose

Made with organic fruit juice! Plus, 1:1 ratio

Best tasting gummy, barely taste the cannabis oil.

They’re just like dots!

Fast, consistent, tasty

Always on point and mg dosage is always the same

So much goodness in little delicious bites

Honorable mention: a few people weighed in to say that their own homemade edibles are their faves!

The Cannabist has everything you need to keep on cooking:

Readers Choice for Budtender and Dispensary will be announced next week!