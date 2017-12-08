Alaska high school students’ parents turn them in for selling pot gummy bears

BETHEL, Alaska — High school students in Alaska have been caught selling marijuana gummy bears to their classmates.

KYUK-AM reported Wednesday that the Bethel Regional High School students were busted after their parents got suspicious and contacted district officials.

Officials investigated and found that the gummy bears were being sold for $5 each, starting in September and ending in October.

The Bethel Police Department assisted with the investigation and discipline of the students involved.

Lower Kuskokwim School District Superintendent Dan Walker said he couldn’t comment on the discipline the students received.

Walker said the district’s number of marijuana incidents this year is unprecedented. He said he can count five off the top of his head, which compared to the past five years is a large increase.

Information from: KYUK-AM