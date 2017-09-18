10-year-old and his mother arrested when he tries to sell her weed stash

RED OAK, Iowa — Police in southwestern Iowa have arrested a 10-year-old boy and the boy’s mother after officers say the boy tried to sell marijuana to a classmate.

Shenandoah radio station KMA-AM reports that officers were called Monday to an elementary school in Red Oak, leading officers to search the boy’s home.

The boy’s 34-year-old mother was later arrested and charged with possession of marijuana. Her bond was set at $1,000. The boy’s case is being handled in juvenile court.

The Associated Press is not naming the mother to protect the identity of the boy.

Police say the boy had learned where his mother had hidden the marijuana and took it.

Information from: KMA-AM