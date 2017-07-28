S03E15: Josh Blue’s Dream come true is a new edibles line for the Denver comic

Featured guest: Denver comedian Josh Blue, who has partnered with Mountain High Suckers to make new line of edibles aptly called Josh Blue’s Dream.

This episode is underwritten by DopeBoo.com, an online head shop for the modern consumer.

LOTS TO TALK ABOUT

• Designing your own edible and finding the right cannabusiness to partner with.

• Blue’s recent return to his Minnesota roots took a bad turn when he was robbed in a St. Paul bar, but he doesn’t want his fans doing their own investigation.

• Marketing a candy edible in 2017: Yes, marijuana is legal, and yes, everyone is worried about “the children.” (Note: Blue has two kids of his own.)

TOP MARIJUANA NEWS

Inside a wild week in weed for Colorado Springs: It’s been a busy week for marijuana in Colorado Springs. Colorado’s second-largest city is in the national spotlight this week. Here’s what you need to know:

‘Secret’ meetings with the feds

Head shops busted for illegal weed sales

DA calls marijuana ‘gateway drug to homicide’

City Council polled on allowing recreational sales

New study on potential economic impact

–Report by The Cannabist’s Alicia Wallace

Nevada alcohol distributors can’t halt weed flow, says judge: A Nevada judge denied a request from a group of alcohol distributors to stop recently approved emergency regulations that allow the state to license some retailers to transport marijuana from growers to storefronts. Carson City District Judge James Todd Russell heard arguments Monday and then cited the state’s position that the rules are protecting state tax revenue, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. –Report by The Associated Press

Much-contested bill on Massachusetts marijuana regs finally OK’d by legislature: Massachusetts lawmakers have signed off on a compromise bill that makes changes to the voter-approved law that legalized adult use of recreational marijuana and expressed confidence the revamped measure could withstand any legal challenge. The House of Representatives voted 136-11 to accept the recommendations of a six-member conference committee that spent weeks trying to resolve differences between the House and Senate on issues including taxes and local control. The Senate, without debate, also approved the bill. –Report by The Associated Press’ Bob Salsberg

This driver had 54 times the legal limit of THC in his system, say Washington cops: He’s allegedly the most pot-impaired driver to get pulled over in at least eight years. The 53-year-old Lynnwood, Washington man had more than 54 times the legal limit of THC in his blood when he was stopped May 20 near the King-Snohomish county line. Recently returned blood tests show the man had 270 nanograms of THC per milliliter of blood in his system. “That number is not normal,” said Brianna Peterson, lab manager at the Washington State Patrol toxicology lab. “It’s not something we typically see.” –Report by The News Tribune’s Stacia Glenn

180 kilos of weed found in new Ford Fusions shipped from Mexico: Authorities say more than 400 pounds (181 kilograms) of marijuana were found in 15 new cars made in Mexico and shipped to Ohio and Pennsylvania to sell. A drug task force in Ohio’s Portage County was called to a Ford dealership this week after a service department employee found a package of pressed marijuana in a spare tire compartment during a vehicle inspection. –Report by The Associated Press

Washington State Health Department misfires on anti-pot message targeting Latinos: The Washington Department of Health is apologizing after some people were offended by anti-marijuana messaging aimed at Latino youth in the Yakima area. Health Department spokeswoman Julie Graham says it’s clear from the reaction on social media that some people were offended. –Report by The Associated Press