Too obvious? Weed in the front window of house leads to man’s arrest

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — A northern New Mexico man is facing charges after police say officers passed in his house and saw marijuana plants in his front window.

The Las Vegas Optic reports Lawrence Arellanes was arrested last week following the visual clues spotted by two Las Vegas police officers.

Arellanes told the officers he didn’t have a medical marijuana card and promised to turn over the plants to be destroyed. But inside the home, officers smelled marijuana and found a glass smoking device.

Authorities later seized 15 pounds of marijuana, a shotgun, a revolver, two scales, and other items.

Arellanes was charged with distribution of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

It was not known if he had an attorney.

