Hemp dog biscuit bakers use CBD to ease dogs’ pain

Val Downing and Nan Barron, co-owners of the Loveland-based dog biscuit company The Biscuit Barkery, are exhibiting their CBD-infused dog biscuits at the 2018 NoCo Hemp Expo at The Ranch.

The women, both retired teachers, have been baking dog biscuits since 2012 and expanded into cannabinoid products two years ago.

Giving dogs CBD-infused biscuits sparingly as a dietary supplement can help ease pain due to arthritis, seizures or hip dysplasia, Downing said. The biscuits can also be used as a mild sedative for excitable dogs before car trips or visits to the vet.

“If you had told us two years ago that we’d be making hemp treats, we would have said ‘no way,'” Downing said Friday. “But we have a lot of compassion for animals and we want them to have the best possible life without being over-drugged, and we want to make sure they can have all the relief they can have.”

The company uses only Colorado-grown hemp from a farmer near Berthoud, Downing said. There are no known drawbacks to allowing dogs to eat it, though she recommends that owners of dogs with aggression problems not try to use CBD products in place of a qualified trainer.

