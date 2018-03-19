New Mexico simplifies medical marijuana patient application

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico has changed the application for patients wanting to participate in the state’s medical marijuana program.

The Health Department said Friday the application is now two pages rather than four and can be completed online and then printed for signing. The applications still must be submitted by mail or in person.

Certifying practitioners also are required to send medical records instead of writing lengthy explanations.

Patients must meet at least one of 21 conditions to qualify for a medical marijuana card.

Nearly 49,000 patients were enrolled as of the end of February, with almost half of them listing post-traumatic stress disorder as a condition.

Health Secretary Lynn Gallagher says the changes stem from months of work. She says the aim is a more straight-forward process to better serve patients and practitioners.