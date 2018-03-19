State Rep. David Clark presents his bill as the Medical Cannabis Working Group meeting got underway Feb. 13, 2018 in Atlanta. Georgia lawmakers passed dozens of bills Wednesday, Feb. 28, rushing to meet a key deadline for the 40-day session. Legislation had to pass at least one chamber by the day's end to remain alive for the year. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

Georgia medical marijuana advocates fuming over stalled PTSD bill

ATLANTA — Georgia medical marijuana advocates are outraged over the apparent stalling of a proposal that would expand the state’s medical cannabis oil program to include those who are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder or chronic pain.

Advocates and lawmakers held a news conference inside the state Capitol on Monday and questioned why the bill, which passed the House overwhelmingly last month, has not received a Senate committee hearing.

Rep. David Clark, the bill’s sponsor, accused Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, a leading gubernatorial candidate and the president of the Senate, of “playing politics” and stifling the proposal.

Clark, a Buford Republican, says those suffering from PTSD who have access to cannabis oil are less likely to turn to addictive opioid painkillers.

In a statement, Cagle said he has supported previous legislation that expanded cannabis oil access. He also says he wants a study committee to examine the issue.

