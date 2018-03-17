ATLANTA, GA – APRIL 01: Glen Davis #11 of the Boston Celtics reacts after a missed basket against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on April 1, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Former NBA player Glen “Big Baby” Davis arrested on marijuana charges

Police recovered 126 grams of marijuana and a briefcase containing $92,000 in cash inside Davis' hotel room

Published: • Updated:

By

ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) — Police say former NBA player Glen “Big Baby” Davis was arrested in a Maryland hotel last month on drug possession and distribution charges.

WMAR-TV in Baltimore reports that Davis was arrested at a Hampton Inn in Aberdeen on Feb. 7.

According to court records, the hotel owner smelled marijuana coming from Davis’ room.

Related stories

Aberdeen police Lt. William Reiber told WMAR that police recovered 126 grams of marijuana and a briefcase containing $92,000 in cash inside Davis’ room.

Davis was arrested and later indicted on seven counts of drug possession and distribution.

Davis’ attorney said Davis adamantly maintains his innocence and looks forward to clearing his name in court.

Davis, a star player at Louisiana State University, went on to play for the Celtics, the Orlando Magic and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Topics: , , , ,

Related Content