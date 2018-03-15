A pedestrian walks toward the entrance of a clinic offering medical marijuana cards in Los Angeles on July 25, 2012 in California. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/GettyImages)

California medical marijuana recommendation provides legal immunity in Arizona, court rules

The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled a man with a California medical marijuana letter was a “visiting qualifying patient” under Arizona law

Published: • Updated:

By

PHOENIX — An Arizona Court of Appeals ruling says a man’s medical marijuana recommendation letter obtained from a physician under California’s medical marijuana law provides the same legal immunity as registry cards issued by Arizona authorities.

The three-judge panel’s decision Thursday upholds a La Paz County Superior Court judge’s dismissal of drug possession charges stemming from a 2016 traffic stop of Stanley Kemmish Jr.

Related stories

Prosecutors argued that the physician’s letter saying Kemmish would benefit from marijuana medical usage wasn’t the equivalent of Arizona’s state-issued cards, but the Court of Appeals said having the letter meant Kemmish was a “visiting qualifying patient” under the Arizona law.

The ruling described Kemmish as a California resident while La Paz County online court records gave an address in Laveen, which is part of metro Phoenix.

Topics: , , ,

Related Content