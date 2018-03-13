NFL Hall-of-Famer will be the keynote speaker at cannabis business summit in Denver

Terrell Davis, two-time Super Bowl champion, Hall-of-Famer and former Denver Broncos star with 40 rushing records, will be the keynote speaker at the Minority Cannabis Business Association Summit in Denver on March 22-24.

“I am sincerely looking forward to the opportunity to address fellow minority business owners and supports of minority entrepreneurs,” Davis said in a press release announcing his speech.

The summit will be hosted by the University of Denver’s Daniels College of Business and the Hoban Law Group, the attorneys who took Jeff Sessions and the DEA to court earlier this year on behalf of the hemp industry.

“As an entrepreneur myself, I am well aware of the struggles that people of color face in the business sector,” Davis said. “And as a professional football player, I’ve seen first-hand how teamwork and collaboration benefit from adopting inclusive hiring practices and policies.”

The summit aims to create an informative space, dialogue and providing resources to minority business owners in the cannabis industry, according to event organizers. For the first time this year, MCBA is launching their expungment and record-sealing clinics in Colorado which aim to “remove or seal non-violent drug offenses from permanent records of people looking to gain fairness in employment, housing.”

The summit costs between $25 and $119 for tickets and will be held at the Daniles College of Business, 2101 South University Boulevard, Denver.

Related: Catch up on NFL player’s drive for medical marijuana and CBD