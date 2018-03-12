Iowa gets 21 applications for 5 medical marijuana dispensary licenses

DES MOINES, Iowa — Seven companies have submitted 21 applications to operate medical cannabis dispensaries in Iowa.

Des Moines television station KCCI reports that those were the applications that came in by Thursday’s deadline.

Earlier this year, the Iowa Department of Public Health requested proposals from companies, intending to award licenses for up to five medical cannabis dispensaries throughout the state.

Dispensaries are locations where patients and primary caregivers with valid medical registration cards can obtain the cannabis.

A review panel will score the applications based on certain criteria. The health department plans to award the five licenses by April 1.

Information from: KCCI-TV