Nebraska State Patrol seizes 199 pounds of marijuana in I-80 traffic stop

GOEHNER, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says trooper have seized nearly 200 pounds of marijuana and a gun during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in southeastern Nebraska.

The patrol says a trooper stopped a sport utility vehicle Wednesday afternoon on I-80 near Goehner and reported the odor of marijuana coming from the SUV. A search of the vehicle turned up 199 pounds of high grade marijuana hidden inside duffel bags.

The estimated street value of the marijuana is $600,000. The search also uncovered a loaded handgun that had been defaced.

The 26-year-old driver from Orlando, California, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of a defaced firearm and having no drug tax stamp.