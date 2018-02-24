Passengers move through security screening inside Denver International Airport's main terminal in July 2009. (Karl Gehring, The Denver Post)

Vape pen sparks mini fire in security line at DIA, forcing evacuation

The vape pen owner was not charged in the incident

By , The Cannabist Staff

A vape pen disassembled by its owner to prevent sparking a fire did just that when it passed through an x-ray in the TSA security line at Denver International Airport in January, according to an incident report released Friday.

The vape pen’s exposed lithium-ion battery led to a man’s satchel catching fire in the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint around 5 p.m. on Jan. 30, according to the report from the Denver Fire Department. A TSA agent immediately put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.

The whole incident only took 55 seconds but it still meant waiting travelers had to evacuate and wait for other security lines to open, the report said.

