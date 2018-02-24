Vape pen sparks mini fire in security line at DIA, forcing evacuation

A vape pen disassembled by its owner to prevent sparking a fire did just that when it passed through an x-ray in the TSA security line at Denver International Airport in January, according to an incident report released Friday.
The vape pen’s exposed lithium-ion battery led to a man’s satchel catching fire in the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint around 5 p.m. on Jan. 30, according to the report from the Denver Fire Department. A TSA agent immediately put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.
The whole incident only took 55 seconds but it still meant waiting travelers had to evacuate and wait for other security lines to open, the report said.