Marijuana amnesty boxes set up at airport in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — People catching a flight at the airport in Las Vegas can now get rid of any leftover weed before taking to the skies thanks to metal receptacles installed outside the facility.

Ten green metal containers were set up last week at McCarran International Airport in response to county officials banning marijuana possession and advertising at the facility last year.

The receptacles commonly referred to as “amnesty boxes” are bolted to the ground and designed so that marijuana and prescription drugs can only be dropped in, but not taken out.

Airport spokeswoman Christine Crews says the bins “are offered as a way to help people comply with this ordinance.”

Clark County commissioners banned marijuana possession and advertising at McCarran in an effort to keep it in compliance with federal law.