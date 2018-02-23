Marijuana committee removes social club licensing from Maine bill

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s marijuana implementation committee has voted to remove social clubs from the state’s Marijuana Legalization Act.

The Portland Press Herald reports the committee voted Wednesday to strip the adult-use bill of references to social club licensing. Committee members also rejected a measure that would allow the state to share marijuana tax revenues with municipalities that host licensed pot cultivation or retail businesses.

Lawmakers have voted for delays in implementation so Maine can follow other states. Republican Sen. Roger Katz, who co-chairs the committee, says Maine should “go slow and be conservative” with the pot industry.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage previously vetoed a bill that would’ve paved the way for social club licensing by 2019. LePage has raised concerns about impaired driving.

A final committee vote is scheduled for Friday.

