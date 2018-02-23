2 arrested after large illegal marijuana grow found at Colorado Springs home

Two people were arrested Wednesday after authorities discovered 352 marijuana plants, 1,300 cloned plants and 33 pounds of refined marijuana in a Colorado Springs home, police said.

Katia Sanchez, 44, and Jose Cala Calvo, 42, were arrested on suspicion of felony cultivation and distribution, police said.

While investigating a Feb. 4 report of shots fired, authorities discovered “an active marijuana grow on the property” in the 2400 block of Sinton Road, police said. Shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday, Metro Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence Division detectives and El Paso County sheriff’s deputies went to the home and confirmed the presence of “a large marijuana grow operation,” police said.

After applying for a search warrant, investigators discovered plants growing in the “main residence” and in a converted oversized two-car garage, police said.

