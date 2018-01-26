Authorities raid marijuana grow, lab in central Colorado

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — Authorities say marijuana and hash oil were seized after raiding an illegal grow and processing lab in a rural area in central Colorado.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office says authorities raided a house outside Woodland Park on Thursday, finding 60 plants and dozens of pounds of processed marijuana.

Authorities also found several pounds of hash oil in a THC extraction lab on the property. THC is the active ingredient of cannabis.

The sheriff’s office says no arrests were made, but the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities say these labs are potentially dangerous as hash oil explosions cause a number of deaths each year in the state.

Authorities raided three marijuana grows near Woodland Park and Divide on Wednesday, seizing more than 100 plants and 80 pounds (36 kilograms) of processed marijuana.