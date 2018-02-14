PHOTOS: Hindu holy men smoke marijuana at Nepal’s Shivaratri festival

Hindus across the world are celebrating Shivaratri, or the night of Shiva, observed on a moonless night annually and believed to be the day when Shiva got married.

The holiday is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva, the Hindu god of death and destruction.

Nepal temporarily lifts its ban on marijuana use for the festival each year so that holy men, traditionally called Sadhus, can perform rituals. These photos from the festival that show holy men smoking marijuana were taken by Associated Press photographer Niranjan Shrestha on Feb. 13, 2018.