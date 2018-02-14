Berkeley to Jeff Sessions: We’re a sanctuary city for marijuana users

BERKELEY, Calif. — Berkeley has declared itself a sanctuary city for marijuana users, prohibiting city employees from assisting federal officials in the enforcement of federal marijuana laws.

The Berkeley City Council voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of the resolution proposed by Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin and City Councilmembers Ben Bartlett and Cheryl Davila.

Arreguin says in a Tweet the declaration is a direct response to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ decision to reverse an Obama administration policy of non-interference with legal state marijuana operations.

In light of threats by Attorney General Sessions regarding a misguided crackdown on our democratic decision to legalize recreational cannabis, we have become what may be the first city in the country to declare ourselves a sanctuary city for cannabis. #berkmtg — Jesse Arreguin (@JesseArreguin) February 14, 2018

Arreguin says Berkeley may be the first city in the country to adopt such a measure.

The measure doesn’t prevent the officials from assisting federal agents in other drug-related crimes.

Californians voted in November 2016 to legalize recreational marijuana and abolish a host of pot-related crimes.