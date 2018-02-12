New Jersey lawmaker apologizes for comparing marijuana to cocaine

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey county lawmaker is apologizing, saying he was wrong to claim marijuana is more addictive than cocaine.

Ocean County Freeholder Director Gerry Little said Wednesday last week that marijuana was more addictive than cocaine based on the two drugs’ classification by the federal government. The Asbury Park Press reports Little apologized Friday, saying he was wrong to say one drug was more addictive than the other.

Earlier in the week, the all-Republican freeholder board voted 4 to 0 against marijuana legalization in a symbolic vote. The county lawmakers are opposed to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s plan for legalized recreational marijuana use.

Information from: Asbury Park (N.J.) Press