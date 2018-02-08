Vermont lawmakers consider marijuana conviction expungement measure

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont lawmakers are considering a measure that would make it easier to expunge misdemeanor marijuana convictions.

Vermont Public Radio reports the proposal would allow people who have been convicted of possession of up to 2 ounces of marijuana to pursue expungement immediately after serving their sentence. Current law forces those who have been convicted to wait five years before starting the expungement process.

The proposal follows Vermont’s passage of a recreational marijuana law, which was passed last month.

People have to report convictions on forms like job and student loan applications. Robert Sand, director of the Vermont Law School’s Center for Justice Reform, says people shouldn’t be punished for convictions they have served time for.

A spokesman for Republican Gov. Phil Scott says the administration still needs to review the plan.

