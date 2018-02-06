More than 150 pounds of marijuana gummies seized by Minnesota cops

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Eastern Minnesota police have recently dealt with two cases involving thousands of marijuana gummies.

Austin James Hagen, 23, of Lakeville was found with nearly 100 pounds of marijuana gummies after a traffic stop Friday, prosecutors said. He was charged with possession of a first-degree controlled substance with intent to sell and second-degree possession of a controlled substance, the Pioneer Press reported.

Hagen posted $20,000 bond Monday and is scheduled to appear in court next month.

Brian David Hiltner, 28, of Eagan was charged with possessing a controlled substance in the first degree with intent to sell Friday after Lakeville police found 50 pounds of marijuana gummies in his vehicle.

Hiltner was leaving a residence on Jan. 31 as police were preparing to execute a search warrant of the premises. An officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle when he pulled Hiltner over. Authorities found more than 180 one-pound bags of marijuana in the residence, as well as more edible gummies and other marijuana products, court records said.

Hiltner’s next court date is later this month.

Marijuana edibles are concerning because they’re manufactured with varying levels of THC, a marijuana byproduct, and can fool kids, said Jim Backstrom, Dakota County Attorney.

“When products are shaped like candy, there is not only a greater concern of possible overdose, there is also the concern that children will accidentally ingest them,” Backstrom said.

