Recreational marijuana sales now legal in Maine, but dispensaries have no way to obtain licenses

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine lawmakers are making it all but certain that retail pot sales approved by voters in 2016 will be pushed back again until next year.

A move to push back sales until this spring failed in the House on Thursday with opposition from both Republicans and some Democrats. Retail sales of recreational marijuana technically became legal in Maine Thursday, but marijuana retailers have no way to obtain a needed license.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage‘s administration says it has not started coming up with a licensing and regulatory framework as a legislative panel works on a comprehensive overhaul of the voter-approved law.

The panel is aiming to soon finish such legislation.

It could then take at least nine months for Maine regulators to come up with rules needing legislative approval.