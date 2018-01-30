Police release bodycam footage of Oklahoma marijuana raid that killed 72-year-old woman

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Police have released video footage of a marijuana raid at an Oklahoma residence in which officers fatally shot a 72-year-old woman.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Geraldine Townsend was shot after she fired a pellet gun at officers during the Jan. 17 confrontation, striking one in the leg and another in the face.

The Tulsa World reports that the video released Monday shows officers entering the residence and shouting at Townsend to put down the gun. The footage was taken from a camera worn by an officer.

Police say Townsend came from a bedroom and confronted officers with the gun. The video also shows Townsend’s 50-year-old son, Michael Anthony Livingston, pleading with officers to see his mother after the shooting.

Authorities raided the residence on allegations that Livingston was distributing marijuana.

