Mexican tourism secretary floats legalizing marijuana at resorts

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s tourism secretary has suggested that legalizing marijuana could help reduce drug violence at big tourist resorts. He’s also racing to dampen controversy over the statement, saying he wasn’t speaking in an official capacity.

Enrique de la Madrid said Thursday that marijuana should be legalized in tourist resorts, to diminish drug violence.

Así me contó @edelamadrid su propuesta, a título personal, sobre la legalización de la mariguana en zonas turísticas de México pic.twitter.com/tIUopvZXQb — Joaquín López-Dóriga (@lopezdoriga) January 26, 2018

He mentioned the state of Baja California Sur, which home to the twin resorts of Los Cabos and the state with Mexico’s second-highest murder rate, at 69 per 100,000 inhabitants. He also mentioned Quintana Roo, where the resort of Cancun is located.

However, late Thursday, De la Madrid issued a Tweet saying “I want to emphatically say that my opinion on legalizing marijuana was a personal comment.”

Quiero ser enfático en que mi opinión sobre la legalización de la marihuana es una reflexión a título personal, basada en el análisis y estudio del tema por muchos años. Estoy convencido de que debemos debatirlo, como parte de la solución a la violencia e inseguridad en México. — Enrique de la Madrid (@edelamadrid) January 25, 2018

Translation: I want to be emphatic that my opinion on the legalization of marijuana is a personal reflection, based on the analysis and study of the subject for many years. I am convinced that we must discuss it, as part of the solution to the violence and insecurity in Mexico.