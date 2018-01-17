Man accused of illegal grow faces child abuse charge because of trim found near dollhouse

A man accused of illegally growing 57 pot plants in his home in Greeley could face a heavier sentence because his alleged crimes occurred less than 500 feet from University Schools.

Graham Loines, 33, was arrested Thursday on five charges, including cultivation of more than 30 marijuana plants, distribution of marijuana and extraction of marijuana concentrate.

He also faces a child abuse charge because ATF and Weld County Drug Task Force agents found a box of trimmed plant parts and stems near a child’s play area and a pink doll house “as if the occupants were ‘trimming’ near the children’s play area,” according to the affidavit for his arrest.

Cops raided the home in 6500 block of 18th Street Thursday afternoon and found about a pound of pot, scales, cash and equipment used to extract oil from the plants.

