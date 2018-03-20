Parents want to keep marijuana shop away from dojo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A group of parents don’t think a marijuana store in Steamboat Springs should share a parking lot with a karate academy where their children train.

Nine parents of children who attend the Rocky Mountain Karate Academy have signed a letter urging the city’s planning commission to reject Rocky Mountain Remedies proposal to move from west Steamboat into a new location at 410 S. Lincoln Ave.

The planning commission is set to weigh in on the proposal Thursday evening before it is sent to the Steamboat Springs City Council for a final decision April 3.

“We are concerned with a close proximity of a retail marijuana storefront for a number of reasons including traffic, potential odors and the allure for children that a marijuana storefront could promote,” the parents wrote in the letter. “We do not want our children desensitized and familiar with marijuana at such a young and impressionable age.”

Read the full story at SteamboatToday.com